Sancti Spiritus: Trinidad Gets Ready to Recommence Tourist Activities

Memories Trinidad del Mar Hotel is ready to restart tourism activities.

(Photo: Ana Martha Panadés).

After a long break due to COVID-19, the city of Trinidad, in south-central Cuba, is getting ready to open up to international tourism

On its way to the so-called new normality, the tourist city of Trinidad, in central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus, is getting ready for the imminent reopening of the tourism activities after the brake imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During this time, major renovations were carried out that make will make it possible to significantly improve services both in the hotel and non-hotel network.

The restoration works benefited tourist centers of the city and those located in the Ancón Peninsula, said José Armando Durán Folgueira, delegate of the Cubanacán S.A. Group in the province.

Everything related to the safety of customers and workers is being specified based on the biosafety protocols established by the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Tourism, he added.

