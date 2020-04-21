Tennis Players to Create Fund for Colleagues

The fund would be created in the face of the interruption of the competitive calendar. (Photo taken from es.freeimages.com).

Serbian Novak Djokovic, Spanish Rafael Nadal and Swiss Roger Federer are planning to create an economic fund to help their colleagues from the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP) in the face of the interruption of the competitive calendar.

After being made known that the ATP would allocate a million dollars to help those classified between positions 150 and 400 worldwide, the sport’s most ‘powerful’ seek to help those in the positions ranging between 250 and 700.



In a letter to tennis players, Djokovic, president of the Players Council of the sport’s governing institution, pointed out that given the delicate situation created by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, ‘many of them are considering leaving professional tennis because they simply cannot survive financially.’



The letter proposes that the 100 best players in the individual ranking and the members of the 20 twenty main duos contribute between five thousand and 30 thousand dollars each on a variable scale, to the common assistance fund.



‘Nole’, Nadal and Federer also called on the ATP to donate 50 percent of the profits from the London ATP Finals (if it ever takes place), or, failing that, consider a redistribution of the Australian Open prizes 2021.