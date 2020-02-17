Solidarity Distinguishes Cuba as a Country, Says Bruno Rodríguez

Cuba has a presence of medical professionals in 164 countries. (Photo: @BrunoRguezP)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba highlighted in his Twitter social network account the value of Cuban medical cooperation on its 56th anniversary

The Minister of Foreign Relations, Bruno Rodriguez, stated that the solidarity distinguishes his country, regarding the 56 years of international medical cooperation.

’56 years of Cuban medical cooperation, with presence in 164 countries and participation of over 400 thousand health personnel, evidence the principles we defend, Tweeted Rodriguez.

A brigade of 56 medics arrived in Algeria in May 23rd, 1963, in what was the first international medical mission.