Sancti Spiritus in Alarm due to Heavy Rains

Due to the heavy rains that still persist in the provinces of Sancti Spiritus and Villa Clara, the Civil Defense national staff has decreed the alarm phase for both territories

10 November, 2020

Flooded street in the town of Casilda, Trinidad, central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus
Floods have been reported in different territories of Sancti Spiritus.
(Photo: Juan Carlos Naranjo / Facebook).

According to information from the Forecast Center of the Institute of Meteorology, the cloudy and rainy areas associated with tropical storm Eta continue to influence the center of the country and is likely to persist.

Government bodies in these two provinces must adopt the corresponding measures to protect the people and economic resources, in correspondence with their particular situation.

The population must be attentive to the information from the Institute of Meteorology and the Civil Defense, and be disciplined with the measures adopted by the local authorities.

(Translated from Granma)

