Sancti Spiritus Improves Tourist Resorts during COVID-19 Brake

Memories Trinidad del Mar is one of the tourist facilities submitted to improvement.

(Photo taken from https://www.tripadvisor.com).

Sancti Spiritus took advantage of interruption caused by COVID-19 and carried out repairs and maintenance in tourist facilities to get them ready for upcoming reopening.

Some 280 rooms were refurbished in hotels like Village Costasur, Memories Trinidad del Mar, Ancon, Villa Ma. Dolores and Las Cuevas, located in Trinidad, and Zaza Hotel, in the city of Sancti Spiritus.

According to Reinier Rendon, delegate of the Ministry of Tourism in the territory, actions were also implemented in the different services taking into consideration the new protocols established to guarantee the health of both customers and workers.



With information from Prensa Latina