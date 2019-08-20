Memories Trinidad del Mar Well Ranked by Tripadvisor

Memories Trinidad del Mar, located on the Ancón Peninsula in the southern city of Trinidad.

(Photo taken from www.tripadvisor.com.mx)

The all-inclusive hotel, former Brisas Trinidad del Mar, started operations at the beginning of this year under the Canadian brand Memories

A significant number of Cuban and foreign tourists consider excellent their stay at the Memories Trinidad del Mar Hotel (former Brisas Trinidad del Mar), of the Cubanacán S.A. Group, according to Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel platform.

The four-star all-inclusive resort changed for the better since it began operations at the beginning of this year under the Canadian brand Memories, of the Blue Diamond resort chain.

According to Osbany Iznaga Escobar, deputy director of the hotel, a work group has been organized in the facility to supervise the quality of the services offered. There are also the so-called “ambassadors” who are people responsible for communicating with the customers in order to identify and handle possible complaints or suggestions.

National tourists are majority in the resort during summer season while in winter months most guests come from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Greece.

The Memories Trinidad del Mar, located on the Ancón Peninsula in the southern city of Trinidad, features a colonial atmosphere, similar to the architecture that characterizes the third village founded in Cuba.

(Translated from http://www.radiotrinidad.icrt.cu)