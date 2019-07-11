Trinidad Fosters Valley of the Sugar Mills Tourist Values

The Guachinango Ranch will be reopened before the end of 2019. (Photo taken from www.radiotrinidad.icrt.cu)

The reopening this year of the Hacienda Guachinango (Guachinango Ranch) in the Valle de los Ingenios (Valley of the Sugar Mills) backs one the purpose of the tourism industry in Trinidad, which seeks highlighting the historical and natural attractions of one of Cuba’s most complete destinations.

The old mansion was submitted to capital repair and, according to Reinier Rendón, delegate of the Ministry of Tourism (Mintur) in the province of Sancti Spíritus, the final details are being taken care of so as to allow the commercialization of a tourist product with high quality standards.

He also pointed out that the Guachinango Ranch —where there are three rooms available to customers—, is provided with a strong gastronomic infrastructure, while offering nature attractions such as hiking and horseback riding.

MINTUR is the governing body of the rehabilitation project launched in the Valle de los Ingenios — a UNESCO’s Cultural Heritage of Humanity, together with the city of Trinidad—, with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Conservator’s Office.

Repair works are also underway in the Hacienda Buena Vista (Buena Vista Ranch), and similar actions will be soon started in Manaca-Iznaga. On the other hand, former Guáimaro and San Isidro de los Destiladeros sugar mills have been already inserted into the route that hundreds of tourists choose to walk every year along the legendary paririe that once made Trinidad one of the richest cities in Cuba.

(Source: Radio Trinidad. Translation: Escambray)

