Putin accepts invitation to visit Cuba

Miguel Díaz-Canel and Vladimir Putin. (Photo: PL)

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin accepted the invitation of his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel to visit the country, stated Russian Ambassador to Havana, Andrei Guskov.

‘Indeed, the invitation to visit Cuba that was sent to President Vladimir Putin was accepted,’ the diplomat told the Russian publication Sputnik.



The date for this trip ‘will be studied according to the agenda of the head of State, as well as the calendar of bilateral contacts of high and maximum level,’ he added.



During his second visit to Russia at the end of October, the Cuban president invited his Russian peer to visit Cuba. President Putin assured he would absolutely take advantage of this invitation.



Moscow and Havana have a political-economic relation described by their top leaders as strategic, which has deepened in recent years, with strong Russian investments in several vital sectors of the Cuban economy, deemed the news media.



Russia is Cuba’s second largest trading partner in Europe, and the fifth in Havana’s trade with the world, Sputnik added.



Ambassador Guskov commented on the cooperation programs between the two countries, which he considered beneficial for both sides.