Peru: President Martin Vizcarra Removed from Office

Congress Chairman Manuel Merino de Lama was appointed as new president of Peru. (Photo taken from andina.pe).

The Peruvian Congress on Monday approved the dismissal of the nation’s president, Martin Vizcarra, after a debate in the legislature that lasted more than four hours.

With a total of 105 votes in favor and only 19 against, the lawmakers supported the immediate dismissal of Vizcarra, with the notification to the Council of Ministers of the Executive.

The second request for dismissal had been promoted in Congress due to the “moral incapacity” of the Peruvian president. Likewise, the Public Prosecutor’s Office continues to investigate Vizcarra for an alleged case of corruption in the construction of a hospital when he was governor (2011-2014) of the region of Moquegua.

During the debate in Parliament, the head of state pointed out that there is no evidence of the accusations against him. “There is no reliable proof of any crime, and there will not be, because I have not taken any bribe,” he added.

The alleged crimes for which Vizcarra is accused coincide in the receipt of $660,000 in bribes from two companies investigated for corruption and links with the Brazilian multinational Odebrecht, which carried out irrigation works, and construction of a hospital center in the southern region.

Last Sunday, the Peruvian media broadcast the contents of the telephone of the former Minister of Agriculture, José Hernández (2016-2018), who is close to the political circle of Vizcarra, where alleged conversations about the concession and distribution of public works were revealed. However, the judicial authorities continue the investigations in order to clarify the facts.