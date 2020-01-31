One Dead and Several Injured Due to Violence in Chile

According to police reports, several establishments were looted in several areas of the city. (Photo taken from PL).

One person was killed and several were injured, including civilians and police officers, and serious material damages were reported in Chile, due to riots at dawn on Friday.

The protests were called on Thursday to condemn the death of 37-year-old Jorge Mora, a fan of the Colo Colo football team, who was run over on Tuesday night by a police truck in front of the Monumental Stadium, thus raising strong protests and riots in the city.



More disturbances took place at dawn on the outskirts of Santiago, and the most violent event occurred in San Ramon municipality, where a person was killed in a fire that affected a supermarket, while two people were hospitalized in a serious state.



According to police reports, several establishments were looted in several areas of the city, where two police officers were wounded in one of them, while another agent was run over by a van.



At least 20 people were arrested for looting, the police said, although local residents denounced the poor presence of officers to contain the vandalistic acts, while they charge with force against the demonstrators.