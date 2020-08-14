No More Charter Flights to Cuba, USA

Pompeo affirmed that the measure aims to deny resources to the Cuban government.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Thursday the suspension of private charter flights to Cuba, a measure that particularly affects families on both sides of the Strait.

Pompeo, has recently increased his hostile measures against the country, said in a press release to have requested to ‘the Department of Transportation to suspend private charter flights to all Cuban airports, including Havana.’



According to the press release, this action will cancel ‘all charter flights between the United States and Cuba over which the Department of Transportation exercises jurisdiction.’



Such regulation will exempt ‘authorized public charter flights to and from Havana and other private charter flights authorized for emergency medical purposes, search and rescue and other travels, deemed in the US interest,’ the press release emphasized.



Pompeo affirmed that the measure aims to deny resources to the Cuban government, in a scenario in which the United States establishes new unilateral coercive measures against the island.