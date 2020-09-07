MAS Candidate Leads Vote Intention in Bolivia

Luis Arce and David Choquehuanca during a press conference. (Photo taken from www.la-razon.com/).

The presidential candidate of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) in Bolivia, Luis Arce, leads vote intention for the October 18 elections with 26.2 percent, according to a poll released today.

The study made by the consulting company Ciesmori ranked former president Carlos Mesa (2003-2005) and the president of the de facto government, Jeanine Añez, behind with 17 and 10 percentage points, respectively.



The Bolivian newspaper La Razón detailed that the survey covered a sample of 2 343 people over 18 years of age, in 477 cities of the country and its margin of error is two percent.



Arce would win, according to the investigation, in the departments of La Paz, Oruro, Potosí, Tarija, Pando, Cochabamba, while giving ground in Santa Cruz, a stronghold of opposition to the political movement related to former President Evo Morales (2006-2019).



This is the first national survey released after the start of the electoral campaign in Bolivia, after several postponements of the elections.