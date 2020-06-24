Local Covid-19 Cases and Events Decrease in Cuba

2,130 patients have so far recovered while 7 were discharged from hospitalization during the day on Tuesday.

Cuba reports a decrease in cases and local transmission events of the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, just when most of the territory is passing through the first recovery phase, the government’s highest authorities stressed.

During Tuesday’s meeting to analyze the control of coronavirus, led by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Health Minister Jose Angel Portal stated that 108 cases were reported on the last day, 102 of which in the capital.



All Cuban provinces, except Havana, are going through the first recovery phase of three planned for de-escalation with a decrease in the number of local events, contacts and suspects, the minister said.



So far, of 45 events reported in Cuba since the start of the first coronavirus case, only two remain open in the Havana municipalities of Centro Habana and La Lisa, respectively.



About this issue, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero called not to neglect distancing and control measures.



Matanzas province joined this Tuesday the other 13 demarcations already on recovery. According to Matanzas governor, Mario Sabines, this day passed normally.