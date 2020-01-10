Japan Announces Completion of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Village

Director General of the Olympic Village of the 32nd Summer Olympiad, Tokyo 2020, Takashi Kitajima, reported on the completion of the facility.

This exclusive residential area for athletes and support personnel located on the island of Harumi, northwest of the capital, will be inaugurated on July 14 and will close three days after the end of the Olympics on August 9, according to the source.



Kitajima confirmed that the Olympic Village has an area of 44 hectares, the approximate equivalent of more than 40 football pitches.



He specified that 21 towers up to 18 stories high were erected, where some 10,000 athletes and support staff will be housed.



He noted that 8,000 beds made of recycled cardboard will be located at the site, which can support weights of up to 440 pounds, and at the end of the Games they will be recycled.



This will be the first time in the history of the Games that objects from the Olympic Village, including bedding, will be recycled.



Kitajima stressed that in autumn of this year, the apartments will be sold at a starting price of half a million US dollars.