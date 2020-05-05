Jamaica, the CARICOM Nation with Most COVID-19 Cases

The number of coronavirus cases to the rest of CARICOM countries does not exceed 20.

Jamaica, with two new Covid-19 cases, currently remains within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) as the most affected nation by this disease, with 471.

However, the government along with its health authorities are making several efforts and taking actions to prevent the spread of the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus such as social distancing measures and apply tests to detect the disease, official sources highlight.



According to information by Minister of Health and Wellness Christopher Tufton, Jamaica registered 35 cases; 168 are contacts of a known positive case; nine are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; and 38 remain under investigation.



Following Jamaica are Trinidad and Tobago with 116, Bermuda with 115, Guyana 92, Haiti 88, Bahamas 84, Barbados 82, Cayman Islands 75, Antigua and Barbuda 25 and Granada 21.



