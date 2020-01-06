Iranians Pay Tribute to Assassinated General

Qasem Soleimani was akilled last Friday in a US airstrike in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital. (Photo taken from plenglish.com).

Millions of Iranians marched through Tehran to bid farewell to Major General Qasem Soleimani during his funeral procession this Monday, following his assassination last Friday in a US airstrike in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital.

This Sunday, crowds shouted ‘Death to the US’ and ‘Death to Israel,’ as part of the funeral procession that accompanied the remains of the legendary officer to Kerman, his hometown.



Citizens accompanied the corpses of Soleimani and his companions to the cities of Ahvaz and Mashhad, where inhabitants honored them before they were transferred to Tehran, to later travel to the sacred urban center of Qom, before reaching Kerman tomorrow.



Along with Soleimani, the Deputy Commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces of Iraq Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed, both of whom were considered key in the fight against the ISIS terrorist group in Iraq.



It was recalled that ISIS was at one point just 30 kilometers from Baghdad, at which time the Pentagon withdrew its troops and avoided participating in operations against the extremists.



The murders of both figures triggered a wave of indignation in Iran and Iraq and calls for the withdrawal of US troops from the Arab country.