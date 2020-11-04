“I Have the Right to Return Home”, Evo Morales

After the coup, Evo Morales received political asylum first in Mexico and then in Argentina. (Photo taken from https://www.lanacion.com.ar).

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales will arrive in Bolivia next Monday, November 9th —one year after the U.S.-supported coup that overthrew his constitutionally-elected administration. The former president is expected to accompany the reconstruction process of Bolivia after the election of Luis Arce.

Senator Leonardo Loza announced in an interview to local media that a huge reception is being planned in the region to welcome Evo home. He said preparations are well underway to receive the former president on his return to the country, pointing out that it is expected that around one and a half million people will receive Evo on his visit to the city of Chimoré.

For his part, the mayor of the municipality of Uriondo, Alvaro Ruiz, reported that social organizations and different sectors at the head of the departmental and municipal authorities are also organizing the arrival of Evo Morales to the region.

Ruiz also stressed that “the historic leader will arrive on the same day he was forced to leave the country, because he had death threats and with this we will recover our sovereignty. We need to meet again with democracy, so we ask the population to join and accompany the leader who worked to give us development for 14 years.”

On his Twitter account, the former Bolivian president denounced that the government of the United States and the Bolivian right-wing are opposed to his return to the country, but he said that he has the right to return home, like any compatriot.