Germany to Increase Cooperation with Latin America

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. (Photo: Getty Images).

Covid-19 will only be controlled with global approaches, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas highlighted during an online summit with his Latin American counterparts.

The ministers are also addressing —via videoconference— initiatives to face climate change, and multilateral cooperation in post-pandemic recovery based on the different levels of development of nations.



Maas, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union until the end of the year, announced the creation of a transnational institute for the fight against infectious diseases in Latin America.



On the European side, the High Representative of the regional bloc for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, also participates in the meeting.