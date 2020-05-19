FAO Promotes Virtual Event on International Tea Day

Drinking tea every day is said to be a healthy habit. (Photo taken from https://mejorconsalud.com).

On occasion of International Tea Day on May 21, FAO is promoting in Rome on Tuesday a virtual lecture to highlight the values of this drink, the most consumed in the world, after water.

Through a statement, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) specified that the online meeting will emphasize the contribution of tea to sustainable development and biodiversity, with special attention to supporting small producers.



The statement by FAO, the UN agency in Paris, points out the vital contribution of tea to rural development, poverty reduction, conservation of biodiversity and nutrition.



Despite all this, this sector faces several problems such as assess to markets for small producers, lack transparency and sustainability of its value chain, in addition to the no less important, adverse climatic effects.



The main exporting and importing countries of this drink globally, the largest tea-producing nations and those who think that tea cultivation is an important source of jobs and incomes, will participate in the virtual meeting.