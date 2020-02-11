Eriel Sanchez trusts in Cuban baseball revival

Eriel Sanchez has expressed confidence in the revival of baseball in Cuba. (Foto: PL)

Eriel Snachez, former catcher of the Cuban national baseball teams and current manager of the sub-23 selection, has expressed confidence in the revival of baseball in Cuba.

Sanchez has been appointed manager of promising figures which will seek to gain entry to world tournament during the Honduras and Nicaragua Pan-American eliminations this month.

‘We have young prospective players showing great commitment, which is why I expect we can classify for the world tournament. It is quite a compact and prospective team,’ he commented to Prensa Latina news agency.

‘I think there is much effort to be made in baseball, and there is a great will to reach important results on an international level. I see with good eyes the idea of making the best performance in our national championship,’ he said.

Further on in his interview with Prensa Latina, Sanchez stated this is an ongoing process to return the ‘glow’ to Cuban baseball, and ‘even though there is a hard road ahead, we expect an Olympic ticket can be achieved.’

Cuba will be part of the Honduras elimination group, along with Argentina, Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras itself, and Panama. The Nicaragua group will see the naturals, Brazil, Costa Rica, Dominica Republic, El Salvador and Venezuela facing off.

‘It is everyone’s will to recover lost ground, so we are going for the best results at the Pan-American qualifier, with the hope that the national selection will make it to the Tokyo Olympics,’ Sanchez told to Prensa Latina.