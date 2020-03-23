Ecuador Needs Cuba to Fight COVID-19, Rafael Correa

Correa said that Ecuador needs to leave hatred and political interests because it needs the Cuban aid to save lives. (Photo taken from PL).

Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa affirmed that the country needs Cuba’s assistance in the battle to face and overcome the coronavirus pandemic known as SARS-CoV-2.

Through his Twitter account, the former president pointed out that Cuba is currently assisting several countries, even in Europe, and criticized that the Ecuadorian government has not made any request for aid to the Caribbean country.



Correa also emphasized that the country needs to leave hatred and political interests because it needs the Cuban aid to save lives.



The former president’s reflections take place at a time when Cuban medical brigades are working in several nations such as Venezuela, Nicaragua, Jamaica, Suriname, Granada and Italy, where they will help fighting the new strain of coronavirus.



His reflections also coincide with requests to the executive, from many mayors’ offices, social and political organizations, to make efforts to acquire the Recombinant Human Interferon Alpha 2B, a Cuban drug highly effective in caring the new coronavirus.



In Ecuador, 14 people have died and 789 have been infected so far due to the coronavirus.