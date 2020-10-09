Ecuador Announces EU Participation in 2021 Elections

So far, 17 presidential binomials have file request for qualification and only 4 have been accepted. (Photo taken from https://www.elcomercio.com).

The President of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Ecuador, Diana Atamaint, confirmed on Friday that the European Union will be an observer in the general elections scheduled for February 2021.

The announcement was released after a meeting at the institution’s headquarters with the ambassador of the regional bloc in Ecuador, Charles-Michel Geurts.



According to Atamaint, observers will be in the country as a reinforced team of electoral experts, after several years of absence from voting in Ecuador.



Meanwhile, Geurts stressed the importance of strengthening the democratic process in Ecuador and emphasized that the team of observers will be independent.



At the meeting, both authorities began coordinating actions to accompany the polls, agreed on February 7, 2021, in the midst of a complex national situation marked by the negative Covid-19 impact.



In addition to the European Union, support is expected in the votes of other international entities, including the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations, Electoral Transparency and the World Association of Electoral Organizations.