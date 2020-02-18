Danilo Medina Regrets Suspension of Municipal Elections

Medina delivered a speech to the country last night following the latest political events. (Photo taken from www.diariolibre.com).

Dominican Republic’s President Danilo Medina regretted yesterday the suspension of municipal elections and the circumstances that led to the decision of thwarting millions of citizens from exercising their right to vote.

In an address on the National Radio and Television Network, the head of State said, ‘We are facing an unprecedented situation in our recent history and it is our duty to react firmly and promptly, to preserve our rule of law and bring peace of mind to all Dominicans.’



He called on the powers of the State to act jointly for the best interests of the nation and urged the Central Electoral Board -respecting their autonomy and independence-, to catch up with the legitimate demands of the Dominican people, to take due correctives and to respond to the questions that are present.



First, the municipal and presidential elections must be held in independent processes and secondly, that the elected municipal authorities must take possession on April 24, 2020.



And the electoral law establishes that the elections must be convened within a period not exceeding 30 days and, ‘from the government,we are going to collaborate to comply with it.’