Diaz-Canel highlights support by Cuban scientists to fight Covid-19

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel highlighted the transcendental role of the country’s scientific community fighting the novel coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2.

Representatives of scientific and academic institutions in the country met on Thursday with Diaz-Canel, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, and other members of the Government to check the implementation of measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic.



During the meeting, information was provided on the diverse statistical tools drawn up by the Cuban specialists for the statistical analysis and modeling of the possible progress of the disease in Cuba.



Several prophylactic and therapeutic strategies used to prevent and treat the suspected and active cases of Covid-19, among which 15 national products and four innovations are used, were also discussed.



Cuban academic and researcher Pedro Mas acknowledged that the country has a group of talented and highly trained young people, with very quick responses, who show the participation of science in terms of the health of the people.



Raul Guinovart, dean of the Faculty of Mathematics at the University of Havana, said that according to the models studied, all measures taken by the country’s leadership have been correct and contribute to reducing the contagion rate.



Diaz-Canel highlighted the support Cuban specialists are once again providing from science and innovation to treat the disease that affects most countries worldwide. He also called that these meetings are held every week.



Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal recalled that on Wednesday, 21 patients tested positive, totaling 233 confirmed cases, of whom 213 are active sick, five critical and two serious.



Marta Elena Feito, Minister of Labor and Social Security, informed about the measures adopted in workplaces, taking into account that of more than 1,075,000 workers, only 68% continue in their jobs.



The Cuban prime minister stressed the importance of this alternative, especially in specific activities whose compliance can be checked.



He pointed out that there is slowness in the implementation of this measure that is part of the country’s actions to fight the pandemic and urged that the agencies involved can comply with it.