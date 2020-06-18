Cuban Rivero and Spanish Burgos Basketball Team in Finals Debut

Rivero and the Burgos team take part in the decisive stage of the 12-team competition. (Photo taken from PL).

Cuban Jasiel Rivero and the San Pablo Burgos basketball team make their debut on Thursday against Casademont Zaragoza at the beginning of Group B actions in the final phase of the Endesa League in Spain.

Rivero and the Burgos team take part in the decisive stage of the 12-team competition, in the tenth position of the classification after the contest had to suddenly stop due to the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.



At that time, the San Pablo Burgos team had a balance of 12 wins and 11 losses and Rivero, the Cuban international power forward, scored 6.8 points and three rebounds per game.



The absence of US basketball player Earl Clark on the Burgos team opens the doors to more minutes on the court for Cuban basketball player, who will try to end his first year in Europe with greater prominence.



According to the organizing committee, the final stage will be played without an audience, around 100 people in the pavilion at most and under the health protocols of the Spanish Association of Basketball Doctors.