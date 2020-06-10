Cuban President Participates in ALBA-TCP High Level Conference on Economy

The meeting was promoted by the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said this Wednesday he will discuss a common anti-Covid-19 strategy with his counterparts in the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).

We will participate this Wednesday in the ALBA-TCP Virtual Summit to address a common strategy against Covid-19, Diaz-Canel wrote on Twitter, which he accompanied with the tag #CubaSalvaVidas.



With a virtual character, the high-level conference on economy, finance and trade in the framework of Covid-19 will begin at 14:00 local time.



The forum was promoted by the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, on May 27, and is expected to discuss the complex global economic situation due to the effect of the pandemic that is sweeping the world.



The purpose of this meeting is to establish criteria and proposals to jointly face regional and global economic challenges.



ALBA-TCP was created in 2004 and is made up of Antigua and Barbuda, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Venezuela.



The most recent ALBA-TCP summit was held on December 14 in Havana in commemoration of the 15 years since the organization was founded by the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and the leader of Venezuela, Hugo Chavez.

