Cuban President Congratulates Francisco Durán

The Cuban epidemiologist was awarded by the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR). (Photo taken from @CanalCaribeCuba).

Cuban President, Miguel Díaz-Canel, today congratulated the director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, Francisco Durán, visible face in the fight with the Covid-19 pandemic on the island.

Congratulations Durán, Díaz-Canel wrote on his Twitter account when referring to the recognition given the expert of the Barrio 2020 award, granted by the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), largest neighborhood organization in the country.



In an article titled A Big Prize for a Simple Man, Granma newspaper reviewed the moment in which the doctor was recognized by the CDR coordinator, Carlos Rafael Miranda, deputy coordinator Gerardo Hernández and the Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal .



The annual award given by the CDR seeks to stimulate individuals, groups and families who, through their work and example, demonstrate the unity of the Revolution and stand out for their community work and social contribution, the organization points out.



Durán has been in charge of informing Cubans about the evolution of the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus since last March, which left more than 2,400 infected and 87 deaths in the country.