Cuban president congratulates cultural Project ‘La Colmenita’

La Colmenita at the end of a recent performance at the Sauto de Matanzas theater. (Photo: Courtesy of La Colmenita)

The President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, sent a message congratulating ‘La Colmenita’ (lit. ‘The Little Hive’), a cultural initiative which has reached its third decade.

In a Tweet, Diaz-Canel called the child ensemble ‘the soul of Cuba’.



”La Colmenita’ has turned 30. Genuine and exalting educational project which is the very soul of Cuba. Congratulations for Tim Cremata and his entire hive, with immense care and admiration’, he wrote.



The Cuban child theater company, directed by Carlos Alberto ‘Tin’ Cremata, was founded in 1990 and later declared good-will ambassador of the UNICEF.



Among its goals, the project contributes to promote human values through the artistic creation, especially theater and music, and integrates children and teenagers in the enjoyment of art.



It also links theatrical performance on stages with community work in the most diverse and faraway places in the country, and develops the infant and collective imaginarium with the best of the universal and folklore literature of the peoples taken to the stage.