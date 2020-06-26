Cuban Experts Assess Havana’s Return to Normal Activities

The meeting also assessed several study projects about the virus developed by Cuban science. (Photo taken from PL).

Cuban scientists considered the conditions in Havana province favorable to begin the first phase of recovery, during a meeting led by President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

About this issue, Professor Raul Guinovart stressed that the curve of cases with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is close to the initial diagnosis conducted by experts. This curve changed some weeks ago when three transmission events were reported in major centers in Havana.



Guinovart, who is also dean of the University of Havana’s Mathematics and Computing Faculty, considered that the most original thing about the current models is how Havana province is approaching a better scenario to go to the first phase, which the rest of the nation already begun.



The scientists agreed that, despite the favorable behavior of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, epidemiological control measures should not be relaxed during de-escalation.



The meeting also assessed several study projects about the virus developed by Cuban science, as well as vaccine candidates in advanced stages of research in the country’s entities.



Only 59 cases remain active in Havana province, and the incidence rate decreased to 4.92% per 100,000 inhabitants, Havana deputy governor Yanet Hernandez said.



The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported two new cases on Thursday, about 2,171 patients were recovered from the disease, and 41 recoveries were reported in the last day. No deaths were reported for the seventh consecutive day.