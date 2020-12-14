Cuba to Participate in ALBA-TCP Virtual Summit

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel will participate in the 18th Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), which will take place Monday virtually.

In the event, the heads of state and government of the Alliance’s member nations will analyze the regional political situation and the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This meeting will celebrate the 16th anniversary of the founding of ALBA-TCP by revolutionary leaders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez. It will also welcome the Plurinational State of Bolivia’s return to this mechanism of political agreement and cooperation, after the victory of the Movement Towards Socialism in the general elections of last October in that country.