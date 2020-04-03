Cuba reports a total of 15 patients recovered from Covid-19

Dr. Francisco Durán, director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health.

Cuba today has a total of 15 people recovered from Covid-19 disease, after the hospital discharge of two new patients in the last 24 hours was reported.

Dr. Francisco Durán, director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health explained that these are two Russian patients who were admitted to the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine and received a medical discharge yesterday.

A total of 13 recovered had previously been reported.

National health authorities have reiterated that all these people are kept under close clinical epidemiological surveillance at home, with restricted movement and under daily medical supervision, for 14 days after hospital discharge.



At the end of that period of home epidemiological clinical surveillance, which would be a month after the onset of symptoms, the test is performed again and then the patient is given the definitive clinical discharge, they pointed out.



Until the closing of this April 2, three thousand 241 patients have been admitted to this Caribbean nation, of them 1,518 suspects and 247 confirmed.



Another 26 thousand 587 people are watched in their homes, from the Primary Health Care.



The total number of confirmed cases in the country with Covid-19, caused by the SARS Cov-2 coronavirus, is 269: 239 of them have stable clinical evolution, six are in critical condition and two are serious, six are reported to be dead. evacuated and 15 hospital discharges.