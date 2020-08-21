Cuba Reports 17 New Cases of COVID-19

89 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported 17 new cases detected yesterday of COVID-19, for a total of 3 582 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Friday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours —up until 12 midnight Thursday night— unfortunately, one patient died from the coronavirus. A total of 89 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 2,952 patients have recovered —with 58 patients released from hospitalization during the day on Thursday.