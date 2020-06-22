Cuba Identifies Three New COVID-19 Positive Cases

For two consecutive days, only three persons have tested positive to the novel coronavirus in the island

Cuban News Agency

22 June, 2020

2,069 samples were analized all over Cuba, resulting in 3 positive cases.

Cuba studied 2,069 samples resulting in 3 positive cases. The country accumulates 153,233 samples and 2,315 positive ones (1.5%).

By the close of June 21; 240 patients were in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 327 people are being monitored in their homes, from the Primary Health Care.

The 3 confirmed cases were Cubans and all of them were contacts of
previously confirmed cases. Two of them were men and the other one was a woman and they all live in Havana.

The most affected age group was that of people between 20-40 years old with 2 cases and all the new positives were asymptomatic.

Only 115 of the patients infected with the virus in Cuba remain admitted and 114 (99.1%) of them show stable clinical evolutions.

The amount of deaths reaches 85 (none yesterday), there have been two evacuated and 2,113 discharges (91.4%) (10 yesterday) and there is one patient in critical condition.

