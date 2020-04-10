Cuba: Gibara Film Festival Postponed due to COVID-19

The works submitted so far will remain in the contest for next year, even if they do not comply with the new bases of the event.

The situation created by the propagation of Covid-19 worldwide has affected the organization of the 2020 Gibara International Film Festival, whose 16th edition was suspended until 2021.

“With much sadness, considering the situation that the world and the country are going through, we must suspend this edition of the Festival”, the presidency of the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (ICAIC) and the Organizing Committee for the Festival said in a joint communiqué.



The press release added that the works submitted so far will remain in the contest for next year, even if they do not comply with the new bases of the event.



‘We will have to wait a year, but it will be a year when we will work hard to make a stronger Festival, with more quality and safer,’ said Festival President Jorge Perrugorria.



The filmmakers interested in submitting their works can contact the Organizing Committee through the Festival’s official email address (ficgibara@gmail.com), while the invitation for the contest on design of musical identity will be extended until May 31, 2020.



The Gibara International Film Festival was scheduled from July 5 to 11 in eastern Holguin province.