Cuba, First Caribbean Nation to Join ASEAN Treaty of Amity and Cooperation

Bruno Rodríguez: Cuba is honored to be able to count on the friendship of each of the ten ASEAN member countries. (Photo: CubaMINREX).

Cuban FM Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla signed Tuesday Cuba’s accession to the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, within the framework of the 37th Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), held virtually.

Cuba became the first signatory in the Caribbean and the fifth in Latin America. The ceremony was attended by the foreign affairs heads of the 10 ASEAN member countries.

In his speech, Rodriguez Parrilla highlighted the interest in expanding cooperation with that regional organization, and thanked the support given

by that grouping and its member States to the United Nations resolution “Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba”.

The Cuban foreign minister praised the relevant role of ASEAN as an

international actor and that of Vietnam in the exercise of its presidency.