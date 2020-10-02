Cuba Documentary to be Exhibited in Alicante Film Festival

The screening of the Cuban film will take place on October 23. (Photo taken from http://www.festivaldealicante.com).

Spanish Sergio Gregori’s ‘Unblock Cuba’ documentary, which shows Cuba’s reality and relation with the US, is today a guest film at the Alicante Film Festival.

The debut feature is like an X-ray of the recent Cuban history and records the multiple attempts of the US administrations to influence the policy outlined by the Cuban Revolution over 60 years.

Produced by Furor Producciones and recorded in Cuba, the feature film points to the origins and aftermaths of the US tight economic blockade against the island, while showing the changes within the country and its bilateral relations with the US.

The interviews with Spanish political figures who maintained a close relationship with Cuba stand out, among them the Minister of Tourism Reyes Maroto and the MEP of Alicante and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo.

The material also includes the statements of Cuba’s Ambassador in Spain Gustavo Machin, and the Hero of the Republic of Cuba Gerardo Hernandez, one of the five Cuban antiterrorists who suffered imprisonment in the US.

It also addresses the application of the Helms-Burton Act by the Trump administration against Cuba.

The screening will take place on October 23 at the Odeon Multicines of San Vicente, in the context of the film contest, scheduled from October 17 to 24 thanks to the support of the Alicante City Council, the Institut Valencia de Cultura and the Aula de Cultura de Alicante.