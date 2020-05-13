Cuba Decries US Accomplice Silence in Embassy Terrorist Attack

The State Department and the U.S. Government have decided to silence this terrorist attack, Rodríguez stressed. (Photo: PL).

Cuba denounced on Tuesday that the United States Government has chosen to silence the terrorist attack on April 30 against the island’s embassy in Washington.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez at a virtual press conference, broadcast by national television.



The State Department and the U.S. Government have decided to silence this terrorist attack, he stressed.



Since the moment of what he called terrorist act, there has been no public statement or rejection of the armed aggression against the Cuban diplomatic headquarters. He pointed out that this attacker had confessed to the local police that with the 32 projectiles fired he intended to beat whatever was in front of him, whatever was in his line of fire, at a time when 10 Cuban diplomats were at the embassy headquarters.



The foreign minister acknowledged the professional and prompt performance of the U.S. police and Secret Service, while criticizing the State Department for taking five days to communicate with the Cuban authorities and issue a brief statement on the events.



It is necessary to denounce the United States conspiratorial silence, stressed the foreign minister.



The attack was perpetrated by Alexander Alazo, a citizen of Cuban origin who has been living in the United States since 2010. Before traveling to Washington DC. he met in Miami with Cuban-American groups known for their violent position agaisnt Cuba, Rodriguez mentioned. The Cuban minister delved into Alazo’s attack plan, who had prepared the attack two weeks in advance and moved more than once in the area outside the Cuban diplomatic headquarters in Washington.



He noted that public legal documents establish that Alazo had previously visited a hospital where he expressed his delirium of persecution by Cuban agents, adding that this person also visited several agencies of the United States Government, where he denounced that the Cuban agents allegedly intended to assassinate him.



It is up to the White House to clarify what decision it made with Alazo’s allegations, the minister said, stressing there is evidence of negligence on the part of that government. The foreign minister said that the State Department took almost five days before issuing any official communication about this serious event.