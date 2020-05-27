Cuba Carefully Assessing Return to Normality after COVID-19

Dr. Durán said that the return to normality will take place when the conditions are created and the risk is minimal. (Photo taken from PL).

Considering the favorable evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic in Cuba, the authorities are assessing in detail the steps to be taken with a view to gradually returning to normalcy, official sources indicated this Wednesday.

With more than 87 percent of the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus cases recovered, the authorities are analyzing steps for a gradual reopening of several activities and territories, explained Dr. Francisco Duran, epidemiology director of the Public Health Ministry, in a press conference.



The specialist pointed out that each agency is studying the situation carefully and the decisions will be made public in due course.



He stressed that the return to normality will take place when the conditions are created and the risk is minimal, to avoid movements that generate transmission.



Regarding Public Health, he argued that the tests are based on a significant set of data that includes not only the number of recorded cases, but also other relevant indicators.



Dr. Duran also referred to the opening of the country’s borders, an issue much commented on by the population, and noted that the subject should be studied with caution in view of the complex international situation.