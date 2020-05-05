Cuba Calls for Investigation on Embassy Shooting in US

The statue of José Martí placed at the entrance of the embassy building was damaged by the shots. (Photo taken from @BrunoRguezP).

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel reiterated the demand to the US Government to carry out a rapid and exhaustive investigation over the attack against the island’s embassy in that northern country.

Addressing on Monday the virtual Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) ‘United against COVID-19,’ the Cuban president recalled that Washington is obliged to provide protection to the missions and their personnel by the 1961 Convention Vienna on Diplomatic Relations.



After the attack carried out early April 30 against that embassy, Diaz-Canel, on his Twitter account, described the attack as an act of hatred, consistent with the traditional hostility of the current US administration towards Cuba.



The head of State also noted that not sharing all the information related to that attack with the attacked country is equivalent to tolerance and revives the history of terrorism against Cuba.



Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also denounced on Twitter the conspiratorial silence by the US Department of State, and its secretary Mike Pompeo, facing the terrorist event.



Rodriguez stressed that many experts from the United States and the rest of the world have condemned this serious attack and have expressed solidarity and support for Cuba.



The attack, carried out by a man with an automatic rifle, did not cause victims, but material damages to the facility.