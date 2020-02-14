Cuba and US educational institutions commit for cooperation

Miriam Alpízar, vice minister of Higher Education and Sally Crimmins, associate vice chancellor of the Office of Global Affairs of the State University of New York during the signing of the memorandum. (Photo: ACN)

At a time when politics are increasingly separating Cuba from the United States, higher education institutions in both countries are committing themselves to unite for the benefit of knowledge and development, following the International Congress Universidad 2020.

This was reflected by Miriam Alpizar, vice minister of higher education (MES by its Spanish acronym), and Sally Crimmins, associate vice chancellor of the Office of Global Affairs of the State University of New York (SUNY), in the United States, when they signed on Thursday a MOU to provide new opportunities for students from both countries.

According to Alpizar, the signature validates the 12th International

Congress on Higher Education by demonstrating that academic ties have no

borders, especially when the formation of the future is at stake.

Meanwhile, Crimmins recalled that those involved in higher education have a great responsibility in training the leaders of the next generation, so that

they understand the importance of relations between Cuba and the United

States and work towards rapprochement.

As part of the memorandum, exchange actions will be carried out in the

university system, such as short courses, internships, PhD scholarships,

master’s degrees, and presentations by academics.

University 2020 will conclude this Friday at the Havana Convention Center

in Havana, after exhaustive debates on how the universities can contribute

to the achievement of the Agenda 2030 objectives in the search for

sustainable development.