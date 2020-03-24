China Inoculates Volunteers after Applying Covid-19 Vaccine

A 36-year-old volunteer, receives the recombinant novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine inoculation in Wuhan. (Photo taken from www.chinadaily.com).

One hundred and eight Chinese volunteers, who received last week the first project of a vaccine against Covid-19 pneumonia, have been inoculated against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Images released by the China Daily show the procedure carried out on some of those people in Wuhan City, the epicenter of the outbreak.



As detailed, they will remain under quarantine for 14 days and after that period the experts will follow up on them for six months in order to identify possible adverse reactions to the drug.



The volunteers, adults 18 to 60 years old, were divided into three groups of 36 people each last week for the clinical trial of the injection.



This is a recombinant vaccine developed by a medical team from the People’s Liberation Army, commanded by the country’s leading biological warfare expert, Chen Wei, and was applied on those individuals after receiving government approval last Monday for the human trial.



China green-lighted the process hours after the United States announced that it would administer mRNA-1273, its proprietary injection against Covid-19, to a group of citizens.



The Chinese product was obtained on the basis of the process followed to create the one against Ebola and, according to the creators, it complies with national laws, international standards and will be released soon if it is successful.