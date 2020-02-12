China asks WTO to prevent restrictions to trade due to coronavirus

World Trade Organization.

China asked the members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to abstain from implementing unnecessary restrictions to trade with the Asian country as a pretext to prevent the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

At a meeting of the WTO Special Committee on Customs Cooperation and Trade Facilitation, the Chinese representatives asked for respect for the authority and professional advice from the World Health Organization (WHO), and to prevent excessive reactions by imposing unnecessary restrictions.

The delegation recalled that China is the world’s largest exporter and second major importer, and contributes considerably to the economy of the planet.



China warned that if it were affected by an excessive reaction, that situation would have negative consequences for the rest of the world.



The Chinese representatives noted that financial organizations such as the International Monetary Fund or the World Bank have said that China has enough tools to deal with the epidemic and, through its preventive efforts, it has reduced the risks for the international economy.