Beijing Opera Performs in Havana, Cuba

The presentation will exhibit the ancient art of China with a musical and dance show. (Photo taken from PL).

The Beijing Opera will perform today in this capital in a gala to mark the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cuba, at the National Theater.

With the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Chinese Embassy in Havana, the presentation will exhibit the ancient art, declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, with a musical and dance show that is distinguished by the use of makeup and costumes as well as the acrobatics of its performers.



The artistic delegation from the province of Jilin will delight Cuban audiences in the Avellaneda Hall of the National Theater, as part of the celebrations of the Spring Festival and the Chinese Culinary Week.



Currently, China shares important political, economic and cultural ties with Cuba, the first nation in the Western Hemisphere to establish bilateral relations with the Asian country.