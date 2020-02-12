Archbishop of New York highlights Cuba’s contribution to world health

At ELAM, the Archbishop of New York spoke with American and Colombian students. (Photo: Emilio Herrera)

The Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, highlighted on Wednesday Cuba’s contribution to the world in the area of health, through collaboration agreements and the training of medical professionals.

Nations usually unite for trade and war, but it is important that they unite for health, the religious reflected during a visit to the Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM), created in 1999 by the commander in chief, Fidel Castro, to train human resources from Third World nations, fundamentally.

According to Dolan, the center is a reference point for solidarity and humanism that is in line with the preaching of the Church, and he called it ‘a biblical example of values and solidarity.



I am impressed by your noble effort for the health of the world. May Jesus, the divine physician, bless you, as he wrote in the Visitors’ Book.



In statements to the press, while talking to American and Colombian students, he recognized the prestige of Cuban doctors and professors and the humanistic approach to the training of medical professionals on the island.



Diaz-Canel spoke on Tuesday with his guest, with whom he spoke in September 2018 in New York.



As part of his activities in Cuba, Dolan officiated several masses, among them, in the Basilica Menor de la Virgen de la Caridad del Cobre, in Santiago de Cuba, and in the Metropolitan Cathedral, in Havana, and yesterday Tuesday he toured the almost 300-year-old University of Havana.