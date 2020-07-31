Antigua and Barbuda to Host CARIFESTA 2021

Carifesta festival celebrates culture and arts from across the Caribbean región.

Antigua and Barbuda currently maintains its commitment to hosting the 15th edition of the Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA), despite the impact of Covid-19 on the culture sector in the region and globally.

The meeting is scheduled for August 2021, under the theme ‘One Caribbean. One Environment. Diverse Cultures.’

The event that every two years brings together the best exponents of the Caribbean culture will give priority to an ecological and sustainable approach.

After the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, CARIFESTA organizers reduced the previously developed plan to adjust it to the financial limitations caused by the pandemic, particularly the number of scenarios planned at first.

CARIFESTA held its 2019 edition in Trinidad and Tobago. The previous events were held in Guyana (1972), Jamaica (1976), Cuba (1979) and Barbados (1981).