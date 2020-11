Leads in individual states may change from one party to another as all the votes are counted.

The U.S. presidential elections are still up in the air, as vote counting continues Tuesday night and into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Republican candidate and incumbent president Donald Trump has secured several key states in his re-election bid, but Democrat Joe Biden has also shown well… and the race has yet to be called, one way or the other.

There are mail-in votes that have to be counted as well… and observers are saying that this could well go into another day or even more.