World Leaders Congratulate Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel

In his congratulation message, the Chinese president highlighted the friendship between the two countries. (Photo taken from PL).

Leaders from different nations sent congratulatory messages to Miguel Diaz-Canel after his election as President of the Republic of Cuba by the National Assembly of People’s Power on Thursday, October 10.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the National Assembly’s decision shows the high political authority and recognition of the Cuban president’s merits in solving the current tasks in the economic and social development of the country, as noted in a statement from the Kremlin.

Xi Jinping, president of China, also congratulated Diaz-Canel and ratified his willingness to increase bilateral cooperation and to further foster the stability of ties between the two socialist states, Xinhua agency reported.

The Secretary General of the Communist Party and president of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong, and solidarity organizations with Cuba also praised the Cuban president.

Miguel Diaz-Canel was elected President of Cuba and will be accompanied in his term by Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa, in what means the return of these posts to the Cuban political scene, although with new functions and attributions.