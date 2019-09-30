Western Cuba to Host 13th TURNAT Event

Topes de Collantes, in the Cuban territory of Trinidad, was one of the wild nature spots

visited by TURNAT 2019 participants.

TURNAT 2019, which took place between September 24 and 29, was aimed at promoting Cuba as a nature, adventure and rurality tourist destination

Cuban Tourism Minister Manuel Marrero announced in Cienfuegos that the next edition of the International Nature Tourism Event (TURNAT 2021) will be held in the western region of Cuba.

Speaking at the end of this year’s 12th edition (in Jagua Hotel of this city), which ran from September 24 to 28, Marrero noted his satisfaction with the level of participation of over 150 experts in nature, adventure and rural tourism, from 13 countries.



He stated that the success of TURNAT 2019 demonstrates the advances of the Cuban travel industry despite the US blockade, which particularly affects tourism.



He noted that Cuba is considered among the 10 destinations with the greatest biodiversity among the islands of the world.



This situation is guaranteed, he added, given the existence of 11 protected areas, all offering possibilities for nature and adventure tourism.



Among those areas there are 14 national parks, six biosphere reserves, six Ramsar sites and two national parks.