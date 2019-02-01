Venezuela Sends Aid to Cuba after Damage by Tornado

Venezuela sent a shipment of 100 tons of construction materials and machinery to Cuba to support the recovery due to the damage caused by the tornado that hit Havana on January 27.

The Minister of Interior, Justice and Peace, Nestor Reverol, ratified the solidarity of the Venezuelan government with the people and the Cuban authorities, given the considerable human and material damage caused by the atmospheric phenomenon.

In turn, the Cuban ambassador to Venezuela, Rogelio Polanco, thanked the Venezuelan Government for its support, ‘a gesture of deep solidarity and friendship,’ he stressed.

This show of brotherhood has a high symbolic value and demonstrates the solidarity vocation of the Bolivarian Revolution, said Polanco, who stressed that the materials and machinery sent to Cuba will contribute to mitigating the destructive effects of the tornado.

The last Sunday phenomenon hit Regla, Guanabacoa, Diez de Octubre and San Miguel del Padron municipalities, in Havana , leaving a toll of four dead, dozens of injured and innumerable material damages, especially in housing and electrical infrastructure.