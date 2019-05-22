U.S. Business People Ratify Interest in Expanding Ties with Cuba

US business people believe Cuba is a country which could be not only a neighbor but also a natural market. (Photo taken from PL).

The celebration in Washington of a Cuba-United States Business Summit was seen as a sign of the interest the business community and other North American sectors are showing nowadays in expanding ties with Cuba.

The meeting, hosted Tuesday in Congress by the U.S.-Cuba Business Council, gathered legislators, politicians and businessmen, among other sectors in favor of the normalization of bilateral relations, Carlos Gutierrez, president of the group, told Prensa Latina.



According to the head of the council belonging to the Chamber of Commerce, the participants in Tuesday’s meeting are very disappointed with Donald Trump’s administration’s policy toward Cuba.



“They believe there is a return to the 1960s”, regretted, who is also the former U.S. Secretary of Commerce, referring to measures taken or announced by the current U.S. government that are giving new blows to ties between the two countries.



“Cuba is a country which could be not only a neighbor but also a natural market”, he added.



The U.S.-Cuba Business Council self-describes as the main business advocacy organization dedicated to strengthening economic and trade relations between the two nations.